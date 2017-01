The co-chairs of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos discuss its key theme: Responsive and Responsible Leadership.

Discussing the implications of leadership with CNBC anchor Geoff Cutmore are Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America CEO and chairman; Frans van Houten, Royal Philips CEO and president; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, documentary maker for SOC Films; and Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Save the Children International CEO.