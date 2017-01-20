Conway decked out in patriotic dress for inauguration

Kellyanne Conway stepped out in red, white and blue for her boss' inauguration Friday.

Her Gucci coat was designed in military style with two rows of gold, cat-shaped buttons running down the front. The design retails for $3,600. According to the internet retailer Net-A-Porter, the coat was inspired by the city of London.

The senior adviser to Donald Trump also wore red gloves and carried a red purse and topped off the outfit with a red bucket hat.

The inauguration isn't the only cause for celebration for Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager. It's also her 50th birthday.

