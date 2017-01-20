Here are 3 key topics that could move markets post Trump inauguration, according to Jim Cramer

There are three key topics that markets will be especially sensitive to following Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

1. The North American Free Trade Agreement



"Anything that touches NAFTA could be considered to be good for people who are in the workforce if you're not looking at the later consequences of having to pay more for a certain product," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

During his campaign, Trump called NAFTA the "worst trade deal ever" and threatened to levy a 35-percent tariff on Mexican-assembled autos and other goods. Trump has since primarily aimed his criticism at automakers who transfer production to Mexico from the United States.

2. The Trans-Pacific Partnership

Trump spent much of his campaign promising he would pull the U.S. out of it on his first day as president.

A Trump transition policy advisor reportedly said TPP "is dead," but said Trump will move quickly to pursue bilateral trade agreements.

Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said he was not against the trade deal but shared some of Trump's view.

3. Healthcare

"I expect an immediate assault on the price of healthcare," Cramer said. "I think the details will be shy. I think it will once again be somewhat like what we saw against the autos, picking on companies."

Republicans in congress have taken steps toward the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Trump has said a plan to "repeal-and-replace" Obamacare would be submitted after the Senate approved his nominee, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., for secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.