Cramer Remix: Big news about an Apple supplier was obscured by the Trump inauguration

Cramer says America just swore in its first pure business president, Donald Trump—and it now marks a brave new world for investors.

While the possibility of a wave of post-inaugural selling of Trump-related stocks did cross Cramer's mind, he quickly realized that it likely won't happen. If Trump is true to his word, then investors could miss out on the potential gains.



Therefore, ringing the register here could be a mistake, he said.

"You shouldn't take the President too literally when it comes to stock picking," Cramer said.

Cramer will also be using a new metric to evaluate companies. It all comes down to whether a stock is or isn't a Trump stock. Cramer expects Trump's agenda of deregulation, lower corporate taxes and repatriation of foreign assets to have a significant impact on the economy and stock market.

On the flipside, when Trump has a problem with a company, he's not afraid to Tweet what is on his mind—something that will put certain industries under fire.

"You will feel a whole lot more comfortable owning the Trump stocks than the non-Trump variety," Cramer said.