Cramer Remix: Big news about an Apple supplier was obscured by the Trump inauguration

However, political cross-currents could either mute or boost companies that report next week, Cramer said.
"The...pro-business tripod are potent as we hit the heart of earnings season. But so are actual numbers. Be ready for real opportunities next week," Cramer said, referring to President Trump's platform of deregulation, repatriation of money overseas and lower corporate taxes. Cramer believes those elements will be good for the stock market in the long-run.
With this in mind, he outlined the stocks on his radar next week.
Tuesday: 3M, Lockheed Martin
3M: Voted by Cramer as one of the stocks that could help the Dow reach 20,000, he recommended buying shares both before and after it reports.
Lockheed Martin: Cramer is interested in seeing if Lockheed will trim its forecast because of the price cut to the joint strike fighter, which was done to concede with Trump's wishes. If it doesn't guide down, Cramer said the stock could fly high.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer provided his take on a few stocks from callers:
Activision Blizzard: "My favorite has always been Take-Two. I've been with Take-Two the whole way. It's got more mojo than Activision Blizzard, but I like Activision Blizzard."
Array Biopharma: "That is a speculative stock. You have got a chance right now to play with the house's money. Take off half, and you'll be a winner."