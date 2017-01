It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Activision Blizzard: "My favorite has always been Take-Two. I've been with Take-Two the whole way. It's got more mojo than Activision Blizzard, but I like Activision Blizzard."

Array Biopharma: "That is a speculative stock. You have got a chance right now to play with the house's money. Take off half, and you'll be a winner."