    Watch live: Donald Trump set to become the 45th US president

    Donald J. Trump, the outspoken businessman and former reality TV star, will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

    After a shocking electoral win and a bizarre presidential transition, Trump is set to take the oath of office and give his first speech as president.

    Trump has promised his usual fanfare for the weekend of events. But protesters are also flocking to Washington, D.C., on Trump's big day.

    Trump is expected to get sworn in at about 11:25 a.m., ET, and he will deliver his inaugural address immediately afterward. The day also features the swearing in for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a procession for outgoing President Barack Obama, an inaugural parade and several inaugural balls.

