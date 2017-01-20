'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini just unloaded on Donald Trump

Dr. Doom was not impressed with President Donald Trump.

Economist Nouriel Roubini, famous for his frank and often pessimistic takes on the U.S. and global economy, weighed in with a decidedly unfavorable review as Trump was giving his inaugural address Friday.

Trump delivered a blistering attack on Washington elitists and the national power structure in general, promising an agenda that is "going to be only America first, America first."

He espoused protectionist themes that kept with campaign promises to punish countries that tried to take advantage of the U.S. in trade deals. He bemoaned wealth distribution and a culture that has seen the U.S. enrich the world at its own cost.

In short, it was vintage Trump, but it wasn't for everybody.