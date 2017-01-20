European markets seen higher, Trump to take office

President-elect Trump is expected to take the oath of office at about 5 p.m. London time.

Meanwhile, the markets have digested news from the European Central Bank, which said on Thursday that it would keep its loose monetary policy stance for as long as it's necessary. Despite some positive inflation data, the central bank is still far from reaching its 2 percent target.

In the corporate world, another French company is trying to get in the Italian market. The luxury goods group LVMH is set to buy up to 10 percent of eyewear group Marcolin.