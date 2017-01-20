Financial services face biggest changes in 50 years: Bain & Co.

The financial services industry needs to brace itself for the greatest transformation it has seen in the last 50 years, according to Bain & Company partner James Root.
"We're expecting bigger changes in the way that firms are operated and managed in finance than we've probably seen in the last 50 years", Root told CNBC in an exclusive interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Looking beyond current political and economic upheaval, Root said that research conducted by the management consultancy firms indicates that there are four fundamental changes at play which will impact the future of the workforce, particularly within large corporations.