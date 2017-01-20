Financial services face biggest changes in 50 years: Bain & Co.

These include the so-called 'Fourth Industrial Revolution', which refers to the fusion of technologies; the rejections of short-term leadership, which touches on Davos' 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership' theme; a shift towards simplification of operations; and growing demand for corporate responsibility.

"Over the last 40-50 years, a lot of companies have bulked up, a lot of M&A, a lot of winner takes all in many industries. But as they've gotten bigger, complexity has gone nuts – from chronic to critical – and it's so hard to get things done in many large corporations today, it's just not working."

He added: "I think firms are going to look and feel very different in the future and that will change the mind-set.

"So much activity is going to be automated, or outsourced, that the average headcount in a firm is going to shrink, and those that are left in the firm are going to be doing the mission critical things that you and only you can do."

This, he said, will also lead to greater self-management and, ultimately, a significant reduction in the number of professional managers needed in corporations in the future.