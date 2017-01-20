From Wall Street to Washington, Trump's inauguration is front and center

Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House today, taking opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and roll back Obama policies. (Reuters)

Sometime before he's sworn in, Trump will sit down with the top military officers to get a briefing that provides him with an understanding — and the tools — for how he would wage nuclear war. (NBC News)

Warren Buffett, who had supported Hillary Clinton, told CNBC on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, the United States will "work fine" under the new administration because American has the "secret sauce."

Billionaire John Paulson, who supported Trump's candidacy and helped shape his economic agenda, increased his hedge fund's long exposure to stocks after Election Day. (CNBC)

The U.S. is facing a period of dollar strengthening, fueling likely tensions between the new administration and the Fed, BlackRock (BLK) chief Larry Fink told a panel in Davos today. (Reuters)

George Soros, in a Bloomberg interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said he thinks Trump will fail because the ideas that guide him are "inherently self-contradictory." Soros also called Trump a "would-be dictator."

Tech entrepreneur and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, a Trump supporter, could soon become the next U.S. ambassador to Germany, according to the New York Post.

David Nason, a GE executive and a Treasury official in 2008, is a front runner to become the Fed's Wall Street regulator under Trump. Nason was a deputy to former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson. (Reuters)

Investors are focusing on earnings from four Dow components, beginning with General Electric (GE), which this morning matched estimates with quarterly profit but missed on revenue. (CNBC)

Procter & Gamble (PG) this morning reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The consumer products giant also increased its full- year 2017 guidance on organic sales growth. (CNBC)

American Express (AXP) late Thursday missed on earnings but exceed estimates with revenue. The financial services firm raised its 2017 earnings outlook, but the CEO said the market environment continues to be "very challenging." (CNBC)

IBM (IBM), after the bell Thursday, beat expectations on earnings and revenue, while reporting a 33 percent increase in its cloud business. But sales dropped for the 19th consecutive quarter. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit is pushing its own products to top spots in search results, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal. Those products include everything from Pixel phones to Nest smart thermostats.

An investigation into the faulty batteries that led Samsung to pull the Galaxy Note 7 found some of them were irregularly sized, causing overheating, while others had manufacturing problems. (WSJ)

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the U.S., a little more than a year after he was caught following a brazen escape from a maximum-security prison. (NBC News)

Eight people have been found alive under the avalanche that buried an Italian mountain hotel almost two days ago and rescuers are working to free them from the snow. (Reuters)