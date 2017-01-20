Full interview with Bill Gross on President Trump's agenda and what's needed to get economy going

Bill Gross, the billionaire bond investor, shared his views on President Donald Trump's policies and the markets in an exclusive interview on CNBC Friday.

Economic "growth depends on productivity. And productivity, importantly, depends on investment. Investment has been sorely lacking in the last several years in the United States," he said. "Productivity needs to grow at least by 2 to 3 percent as the labor force is only growing at half a percent. ... I'm skeptical."

Gross is the portfolio manager of Janus Global Unconstrained Bond and Total Return strategies. Previously, he co-founded and was chief investment officer of Pimco.

He also discussed:

President Trump's inaugural speech

Fiscal stimulus

Trade policy

Federal Reserve

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.