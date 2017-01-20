Shares of General Electric edged lower in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported quarterly earnings in line with analysts' expectations, but missed on revenue.

The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $33.08 billion.

Analysts expected GE to report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $33.63 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

Since Donald Trump won the Nov. 8 election, industrial stocks have risen nearly 9 percent on expectations that the president-elect's policies will benefit the sector.



GE said on Friday its quarterly profit was helped by strength in its power and renewable energy business.

GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said the company will continue to invest in the Industrial Internet to "lead in productivity and performance" for customers in the new year.



"We executed on our 2016 goals and continued to drive growth across our businesses through the GE Store while investing in additive manufacturing and digital technology," He said in a statement. "We delivered $1.49 of earnings per share this year and 1 percent of organic growth. We reported $32.6 billion of free cash flow and dispositions and returned $30.5 billion to shareowners through dividends and buyback."

The company said $22 billion of cash to shareowners was through buyback. GE also reiterated its 2017 operating earnings per share forecast.

GE also said $40 billion of asset sales were signed in 2016, reaching $197 billion since the GE Capital exit plan was originally announced to restructure its portfolio.

In late October, GE announced it would merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes, creating the world's second-largest oilfield services provider, with revenue projected at $34 billion in 2020.

The company's stock is up more than 9 percent year to date.