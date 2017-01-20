Hopeful investors typically bid up stocks, sell bonds during the first 100 days of a new president

Investors will celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration by bidding up the overall stock market and making bets on bank and materials shares in particular, if past new presidents' first 100 days are any guide.

Treasurys should struggle as investors dump the safe haven during this typically hopeful time of change, if history repeats itself.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, we looked at the performance of key assets and sectors during the first 100 days (71 trading days) of new presidents going back to Ronald Reagan.

Here's how the Dow, the U.S. dollar index, bonds, gold and oil performed, on average, during those first 100 days.