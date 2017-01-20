Investors anticipate if Trump rally will last as inauguration looms

Markets across the globe are on a cautious footing as the countdown to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration begins.

While his surprise victory in the election held in November last year initially sent shockwaves through financial markets, Wall Street stocks started to recover and have rallied to record highs.

Analysts across the globe said markets preferred Hillary Clinton over Trump as the latter was viewed as a challenge to the world order, a threat to the system that many investors had expected to continue in perpetuity.

However, within hours markets changed route as investors began to expect fiscal stimulus and pro-business and less regulatory policies from Trump. This led to a rally. But is the Trump-rally sustainable?

"It is easy to understand why investor optimism has surged following Trump's victory. The dawn of 'Trumponomics' promises a wave of infrastructure spending and tax cuts and the proposed fiscal splurge will accelerate the cycle," Geir Lode, head of global equities at Hermes Investment Management, wrote in a research note.