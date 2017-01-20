    U.S. News

    Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy for inauguration

    Mrs. Trump announced at inauguration
    Mrs. Trump announced at inauguration   

    First lady Melania Trump wore a powder blue dress and coat, designed by Ralph Lauren, to Friday's inauguration.

    Her outfit featured matching long gloves and shoes, and drew comparisons to Jackie Kennedy's style.

    In fact, in a now-prophetic 1999 interview with The New York Times, Melania — then dating Donald Trump — said she would see Kennedy as a role model should she ever make it to the White House as first lady. The two would not marry until 2005.

    Previously, numerous designers had come out saying they would or would not dress Melania for the inauguration. Those who refused include Sophie Theallet, Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, Timo Weiland, Tom Ford, Phillip Lim, and Humberto Leon.

    Ralph Lauren also dressed Hillary Clinton, who attended the inauguration with her husband former President Bill Clinton.

    Despite the bipartisan support for Ralph Lauren, the company's stock merely nudged higher in trading Friday. However, the American designer could see a boost down the road. A nearly $3,000 Roksanda dress Melania wore at the Republican National Convention sold out within hours of her appearance, as did the black-off the shoulder gown designed by Roland Mouret that Melania wore to the first presidential debate last September.

    Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.
    Saul Loeb | Pool | Getty Images
    Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.

    Clinton dressed in a white pants suit. She often wore pants suits on the campaign trail, as did many of her female admirers to show their support. The color is also loaded with meaning: It was donned by women in the suffragette movement.

    Clinton wore white at key moments throughout her presidential campaign, including the night she clinched the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention and officially became the party's presidential nominee and also during her final debate against Trump.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    RL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...