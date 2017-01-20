Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy for inauguration

First lady Melania Trump wore a powder blue dress and coat, designed by Ralph Lauren, to Friday's inauguration.

Her outfit featured matching long gloves and shoes, and drew comparisons to Jackie Kennedy's style.

In fact, in a now-prophetic 1999 interview with The New York Times, Melania — then dating Donald Trump — said she would see Kennedy as a role model should she ever make it to the White House as first lady. The two would not marry until 2005.

Previously, numerous designers had come out saying they would or would not dress Melania for the inauguration. Those who refused include Sophie Theallet, Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, Timo Weiland, Tom Ford, Phillip Lim, and Humberto Leon.

Ralph Lauren also dressed Hillary Clinton, who attended the inauguration with her husband former President Bill Clinton.



Despite the bipartisan support for Ralph Lauren, the company's stock merely nudged higher in trading Friday. However, the American designer could see a boost down the road. A nearly $3,000 Roksanda dress Melania wore at the Republican National Convention sold out within hours of her appearance, as did the black-off the shoulder gown designed by Roland Mouret that Melania wore to the first presidential debate last September.

