A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat as investors await today's inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Treasurys are down again with the yield on the 10-year note back up to 2.49 percent.

-China says its economy grew by 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slightly beating expectations.

OIL/ ENERGY



-U.S. crude pricesare up and getting close to the $52 a barrel level.