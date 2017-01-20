    BREAKING:  Early movers: BMY, GE, PG, IBM, AXP, DPZ, WFC & more

    Personal Finance

    Nine colleges that cost nothing

    These schools are tuition free (but there’s a catch)

    Colleges offering a free year to encourage graduation
    Colleges offering a free year to encourage graduation   

    With college costs soaring and $1.3 trillion in student loans outstanding, a handful of colleges have carved out a unique spot in academia. For starters, the costs of attendance are $0.

    Getting in is no small feat.

    Each school is geared to determined young scholars eager to challenge themselves throughout their college career. In return for a degree at no cost – and with no debt burden - the commitment they require, even after graduation, is steep.

    "These are particular kinds of schools that are not for every student," said Robert Franek, editor in chief at The Princeton Review, but "for those students that fit into this cohort, it will be such a great coup."

    Feeling up for the task? Then here are the nine institutions that cost absolutely nothing:

    Berea College

    This small school in Kentucky has a singular mission: to attract underprivileged students committed to working hard. Only those who have financial need are admitted, and every student is awarded a four-year scholarship and a laptop. Tuition costs: $0.

    The catch? There is no slacking off — classroom attendance is mandatory and every student must work on campus for a set number of hours every week. The scholarships also don't cover room and board or other expenses, although additional financial aid is available to help with those costs.

    Berea College Campus.
    L.H. | Flickr CC
    Berea College Campus.

    College of the Ozarks

    Dubbed Hard Work U, this is one of the hardest Midwestern schools to get in to, with an 8 percent acceptance rate. Students don't pay a penny for tuition. Scholarships and grants completely cover the cost of tuition at this Christian school in rural Missouri.

    The catch? Every student is required to work 15 hours a week plus two 40-hour weeks as part of the school's Work Education Program. Although there is no tuition, underclassmen must still pick up the tab for room and board and other expenses.

    College of the Ozarks-Branson Missouri.
    Jerry and Pat Donaho | Flickr CC
    College of the Ozarks-Branson Missouri.

    Deep Springs College

    This incredibly small all-male liberal arts college is in California's remote High Desert. Although obtaining a spot is highly competitive, every student is awarded a scholarship that covers tuition and room and board. Since Deep Springs is a two-year school, many graduates transfer to elite schools after completion.

    The catch? The college admits only 22 to 25 men a year, on average, and the school's academic demands are intense. This is a "very nontraditional college experience, and students must forgo a lot of the comforts of a typical college dorm," said David Soto, co-author of the Princeton Review book, Colleges That Pay You Back.

    .

    Deep Springs College students vote on issues of governance during student meeting, the meeting which decide everything from when to harvest to whom the college should hire to teach often last until late into the evening.
    Spencer Weiner | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
    Deep Springs College students vote on issues of governance during student meeting, the meeting which decide everything from when to harvest to whom the college should hire to teach often last until late into the evening.

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    In addition to free tuition, students receive a stipend to cover all other costs at this prestigious academy in Colorado. In exchange, there are very high standards for applicants and students straight through to graduation. After four years, graduates are commissioned as second lieutenants in the Air Force.

    The catch? Each cadet will owe at least five years of service as an active duty officer after graduation, although many opt to stay in the military for much longer.

    Cadets toss their hats in celebration after becoming newly commissioned first lieutenants marking the 45th graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
    Getty Images
    Cadets toss their hats in celebration after becoming newly commissioned first lieutenants marking the 45th graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    This Connecticut-based academy is also very selective and rigorous. Many students study engineering and environment science during the highly structured four-year program. Aside from purchasing uniforms, all students receive scholarships to cover tuition and room and board.

    The catch? Students must commit to five years of service after completing their schooling. About 80 percent of cadets go to sea after graduation.

    While docked in Portsmouth, N.H., the USCGC Eagle received Coast Guard Academy cadets.
    Coast Guard News | Flickr CC
    While docked in Portsmouth, N.H., the USCGC Eagle received Coast Guard Academy cadets.

    U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

    Tuition, room and board, uniforms and books are all covered at this service academy in New York. It's known for having the hardest academic standards but the widest variety of career options of all the service academies. After graduation, cadets can enter any branch of the armed forces as an officer.

    The catch? Every graduate must maintain their merchant marine officer's license for six years and there is a service obligation, which varies depending on what type of job they choose.

    Merchant marines walk to class at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, on August 01, 2016.
    Yana Paskova | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Merchant marines walk to class at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, on August 01, 2016.

    U.S. Military Academy – West Point

    This highly competitive military academy has a 9 percent acceptance rate. Students are focused and work hard without exception. In return for a stellar education and training, West Point is fully funded. Students receive free tuition in addition to a stipend of about $10,000 a year. After their years of service, many graduates go on to successful careers in politics and business, Soto said.

    The catch? Graduates must serve at least five years of active duty and three years in the reserves.

    New cadets stand in formation during the Oath of Allegiance ceremony during Reception Day at the United States Military Academy at West Point, June 27, 2016 in West Point, New York.
    Getty Images
    New cadets stand in formation during the Oath of Allegiance ceremony during Reception Day at the United States Military Academy at West Point, June 27, 2016 in West Point, New York.

    U.S. Naval Academy

    The Navy picks up the tab for tuition and room and board for all students at the Yard in Annapolis, Maryland. Midshipmen are highly motivated and disciplined, and many go on to have prominent careers within and outside the military.

    The catch? All graduates must serve at least five years as an officer followed by the reserves.

    Mahan Hall displays banners for the War of 1812 exhibit at the United States Naval Academy in Annaplois.
    Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
    Mahan Hall displays banners for the War of 1812 exhibit at the United States Naval Academy in Annaplois.

    Webb Institute

    Founded by the shipbuilder William Webb, this little engineering college in New York is tailor made for those who want to pursue a very specific career. Every student receives a full scholarship to cover tuition to study naval architecture and marine engineering. Because of the school's reputation, graduates are highly employable. In fact, there generally is a 100 percent placement rate after graduation.

    The catch? There is only one academic major and one degree offered at this institution and "students eat, sleep, study ship design," said Soto.

    Webb Institute
    Source: Webb Institute

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...