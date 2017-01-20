With college costs soaring and $1.3 trillion in student loans outstanding, a handful of colleges have carved out a unique spot in academia. For starters, the costs of attendance are $0.

Getting in is no small feat.

Each school is geared to determined young scholars eager to challenge themselves throughout their college career. In return for a degree at no cost – and with no debt burden - the commitment they require, even after graduation, is steep.

"These are particular kinds of schools that are not for every student," said Robert Franek, editor in chief at The Princeton Review, but "for those students that fit into this cohort, it will be such a great coup."

Feeling up for the task? Then here are the nine institutions that cost absolutely nothing: