President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden welcomed Donald Trump and Mike Pence to the White House on Friday, before departing the mansion for the last time as the nation's top two elected officials.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed the president-elect and soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump, while Biden and wife Jill welcomed the vice president-elect and Karen Pence.

Shortly after meeting, the Trumps and Obamas departed the White House on their way to the inauguration in the presidential limousine.