While it was normal business under the Obama administration to try to boost the number of people enrolled in Obamacare plans, those efforts this year could add to the political headache that Trump and his fellow Republicans face in their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Trump and GOP leaders in Congress have said they want to repeal at least certain provisions of the ACA, and replace it with new health-care legislation. But it is not clear what that new legislation would look like, or whether it would come close to maintaining the same rate of Americans currently covered by health insurance.

Complicating matters is the fact that Republicans, who control 52 seats in the Senate, need just 50 votes there to repeal Obamacare through the process known as budget reconciliation. But they will likely have to line up 60 senators to vote for a replacement plan to ensure it becomes law. And any replacement plan that does not maintain the same numbers of people currently covered by the ACA will have difficulty drawing support from Democratic senators.

Some members of Congress in recent weeks have been confronted by constituents worried about losing their health coverage.

About 11.5 million people so far this enrollment season have signed up for Obamacare plans sold on either HealthCare.gov, or on one of the insurance exchanges operated by individual states and the District of Columbia. That tally is about 300,000 more than the number of people who had signed up for Obamacare plans nationally at the same time last year.

People who purchase Obamacare plans for this year are not expected to lose their coverage during the course of 2017, even if provisions of the ACA are repealed.

Overall, about 20 million Americans have gained health coverage in the past six years as a result of the ACA, which in additional to subsidizing individual plan purchases for many Obamacare plan customers also expanded Medicaid coverage to more poor adults, and allowed people under age 26 to stay on their parents' insurance plans.