If you depend on the Affordable Care Act for your health insurance, now is the time to strengthen your finances and tap your benefits.

As Congress moves closer to repealing the landmark healthcare law, it's becoming clearer what that might mean for those who were insured under the law.



"We may know more later, but personally I would tell my people to prepare for the worst — that it will be like it was prior to the Affordable Care Act," said Sallie Mullins Thompson, a New York-based certified public accountant.



A projection from the Congressional Budget Office predicts that the number of uninsured people could rise by 18 million in the first year after repeal.