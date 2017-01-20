PRO Uncut: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Trump and the stock market

Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn spoke with CNBC on what might be ahead for investors after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

"He came on extremely strongly, and he's giving you a look at what the future I think is going to be," Icahn said after Trump's inauguration speech in Washington. "I think it's going to be a confrontation to some extent. I think that might be a good thing, because it's really going to promote change," he said.

The billionaire investor, who's one of Trump's advisors on regulatory reform, also shares his views on the market and much more.

