    Earnings

    Procter & Gamble earnings: $1.08 a share, vs. $1.06 expected

    Procter & Gamble Tide detergent pods
    Gary Cameron | Reuters
    Procter & Gamble Tide detergent pods

    Procter & Gamble, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised its fiscal 2017 forecast for organic sales growth.

    Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net sales of $16.85 billion came in ahead of Wall Street estimates of $16.77 billion.

    The company raised its organic sales growth forecast to a range of two to three percent, from about two percent for fiscal 2017.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    PG
    ---