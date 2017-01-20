Q+A: The crisis in The Gambia

Seyllou | AFP | Getty Images
Workers prepare to remove an electoral poster of Gambia's outgoing president Yahya Jammeh on December 4, 2016.
Why did ECOWAS intervene?
Smith says it was absolutely necessary for ECOWAS to send in troops, in order to demonstrate it was serious about upholding the election results and to avoid a major embarrassment – The Gambia is the smallest state in the region.
"ECOWAS has given Jammeh multiple opportunities to avert a military intervention, but in the end it simply had to call his bluff and deploy troops," he said.
"The use of force to uphold an election result marks a historic moment for democracy in Africa. But, as the continent's smallest state, The Gambia is an exceptional case."
Where is Barrow?
After Jammeh rejected the election results, Adama Barrow was moved to a safe house for protection and was later moved into Senegal in the days before his inauguration.
He has been recognized internationally as the leader of the country. Yesterday, he was sworn-in as president in the Gambian embassy in Senegal.
How will this impact the country?
The crisis has impacted tourism, which is important to the country's economy.
"The military intervention and the crisis that Jammeh's intransigence has caused will undoubtedly hit tourism – the country's most important source of foreign revenue − for at least the next two years," said Smith.
"This will be the case even if the crisis is resolved swiftly because the evacuation of thousands of tourists has damaged The Gambia's reputation for safety and stability."
