Billionaire Richard Branson thinks everyone should watch these 20 documentaries

11. "Revolution"

"Filmed over four years in 15 countries, Revolution captures some of the most remarkable wildlife spectacles ever recorded, to give us a first-hand look into the biggest battle ever fought: environmental conservation and activism," says Branson. "The documentary opens our eyes about evolution of life on Earth and urges us to join the revolution to create a better future to us all."

12. "Hoop Dreams"

"Following two talented African American teenagers on basketball scholarship at a prestigious Chicago high school, Hoop Dreams raises a number of issues concerning race, social class, economic division, education, and values in the U.S.," says Branson. "While it appears to be a sports documentary, it's really a compelling story about the struggles of life in America."

13. "Shine a Light"

"The Stones are one of my favourite bands of all time, and signing them to Virgin Records in 1992 was one of the proudest moments in my career. This is a must-watch for all music lovers," says Branson.

14. "Waiting for Superman"

"'Waiting for Superman' is an eye-opening account of the American public education system, following several students as they strive to be accepted into a prominent charter school," says Branson. "As someone who struggled at school because of my dyslexia, and left to start a business at 16-years-old, I strongly believe that we need to shake up traditional education and create systems that better cater for students of varying skills and abilities, to set them up for the real world."

15. "The Space Movie"



Branson's own movie house made the doc at the behest of NASA to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

16. "Food, Inc."



"An unflattering investigation of the American food industry; exposing a system rife with shocking practices and products that are contributing to the rise of obesity and deadly disease. This powerful documentary has changed the way millions of Americans eat," says Branson. "I'm personally committed to eating healthily and sustainably, and encouraging others to do so too, so I feel that this film is a good wake-up call."

17. "Meru"

"This is a wonderful film about the power of perseverance, chronicling the first ascent of Meru Peak in the Indian Himalayas. The team had attempted but failed to summit Meru, but returned to the mountain in order to conquer its peak – a 4,000 foot wall known as the Shark's Fin," says Branson. "We all have our own mountain to climb."

18. "The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle"

"Let me begin by saying, this is a mockumentary, not a documentary," says Branson. "Johnny, Sid and the boys were by no means puppets used to swindle cash from record labels, none-the-less the film is an entertaining account of how the band rose to fame and inspired a generation with their damn-the-man attitude."

19. "13th"

"This documentary about the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution argues that slavery is still being perpetuated in the US today, through mass incarceration," says Branson. "Forecasts show that as many as one in three black males born today can expect to spend time in prison."

20. "The Cove"

"A team of activists, filmmakers and free divers uncover horrifying dolphin hunting practices in a small seaside village in Japan, providing a horrifying snapshot of a much wider issue," says Branson. "As an animal and ocean lover, I found The Cove to be a provocative film, motivating people to speak out and take action."







