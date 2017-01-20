30-year-old self-made millionaire shares the formula he uses to save big

Kyle Taylor knows a thing or two about saving money, having gone from broke to becoming a self-made millionaire in a matter of years.

In 2010, Taylor, like many millennials, was knee-deep in student debt and underemployed. To get out of his financial rut, he started a blog called The Penny Hoarder. The site is now a fully fledged company that offers financial tips to thousands of users.

The 30-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire tells CNBC that one formula in particular has helped him save.

The rule is useful for dealing with windfalls, like a large cash gift, a bonus or a raise.

It's called the "50/30/20 percent rule," Taylor says.