Skyworks shares post best day since 2014 after earnings beat, new buyback program

Shares of Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions surged Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected earnings and announced a $500 million buyback program.
Skyworks jumped 13 percent in its best day since July 18, 2014. On a weekly basis, Skyworks climbed 13.2 percent for its best week since September 2016.
The Apple chip provider reported adjusted fiscal first quarter earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $914 million, above the $1.58 per share earnings estimate and revenue of $903 million expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.