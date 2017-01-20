Skyworks shares post best day since 2014 after earnings beat, new buyback program





The semiconductor company also announced a stock repurchase program. The $500 million buyback plan replaces a $400 million program previously announced in July 2016, and will be funded through the company's working capital. Skyworks' board also approved a dividend of 28 cents per share.

On a conference call following the earnings report, CEO Liam Griffin highlighted the company's work with other popular phone companies like Samsung.

"We launched multiple devices across Samsung's entire portfolio and gained momentum in China, with key wins at market leaders Oppo, Vivo, Meizu and Xiaomi," Griffin said. "All of these wins were captured by resulting the growing complexity and performance requirements inherent in today's advanced mobile architectures."

