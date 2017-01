In a defiant tone reminiscent of the rallies that propelled him into office, President Donald J. Trump Friday vowed to put "America first."

American was also the word used more frequently than any other in his inaugural address to a crowd of cheering supporters.

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said. "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families."