Trump could be ‘absolute windfall’ for Putin, says Hermitage CEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands to make a 'windfall' if President-elect Donald Trump lets his 'emotions' get in the way, the head of Hermitage Capital and long-time anti-Russia activist told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

There is no relationship between the U.S. and Russia yet, Bill Browder said, beyond hope on the Russian side and some tweets from Trump, there was little concrete indication at this stage of how the bilateral relations would develop.

"If the Russia policy is driven by the defense secretary, the head of the CIA, head of homeland security or various others, then Russians aren't going to get any gifts," contended Browder before describing the alternative possibility.

"If policy is driven by whatever Trump's emotions were at the moment that he made those statements, then it could be an absolute windfall for Vladimir Putin and Russia," he continued.