Trump has taken over the POTUS Twitter handle, and it's empty — for now

America is now officially on watch for Tweeter-in-chief.

President Donald Trumphas taken over the official presidential Twitter handle, @POTUS, which has been cleared of Barack Obama's tweets. The transition was widely expected, after the White House announced in October it would move Obama's tweets to @potus44, which will be managed by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The now-empty account has nearly 4 million followers. Meanwhile, Trump has tweeted 16 times in the past 24 hours from his personal account, mostly sharing Facebook posts.

Transition sources told NBC News earlier this month that Trump would keep using his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, which has over 20 million followers.

A NBC/WSJ poll this month reported that 69 percent of Americans believe Trump's Twitter habits are a "bad thing" and want him to cut back. Businesses have also been closely eyeing Trump's social media posts, which appear on Bloomberg terminals and have PR teams constantly on the ready.



— CNBC's John Harwood contributed to this report.