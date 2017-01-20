Trump must address Obama's withdrawal from world stage, says Kissinger

President-elect Donald Trump must address the perception that President Obama has withdrawn America from the world stage, said Henry Kissinger, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.



The former U.S. secretary of state commented on the reality and perception of the outgoing president's foreign policy feats.



"One of the major achievements or impacts of President Obama was to withdraw America from some positions in which it was overextended but also to create the feel that America was withdrawing from the world even from places in which over extension would not apply and in which its contribution remains essential," began Kissinger, in conversation with World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab before giving his advice to the incoming leader of the world's largest economy.



"So President Trump will have to find a definition of the American role that answers the concern of many parts of the world that America was giving up its indispensable role of leadership in some categories - and major contribution in others - and to define what and where America can lead and where it must contribute and in that process help in the creation of an international order."