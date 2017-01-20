Trump's inauguration festivities kick off with ball, concert, reception

    More From Politics

    President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    Now-President Trump: 'Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength'
    President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
    Trump pledges 'America first' creed, says 'you will never be ignored again'
    President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St. John's Church during his inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
    Read President Trump's full, blistering inaugural speech, attacking Washington, promising 'America first'
    A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall on 14th Street NW prior to the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Protesters smash windows, taunt Donald Trump ahead of presidential swearing-in
    resident Barack Obama(R)welcomes President-elect Donald Trump to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017.
    Obama meets Trump, departs White House for last time as president
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.
    This is (probably) the best take on what we'll get with Trump as president
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greets Karen Pence, Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy for inauguration
    President-elect Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect Melania Trump
    Trump's first 100 days: What the market could do
    We're still getting tweets from Trump on the morning of his inauguration
    Kellyanne Conway, advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, departs for a church service before the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
    Conway decked out in patriotic dress for inauguration
    Carlos Gutierrez, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce
    Ex-Commerce secretary says bullying Mexico could weigh on its 2018 elections
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016.
    These are America's five richest presidents   
    Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after a welcome celebration for US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017.
    Trump's inauguration festivities kick off with ball, concert, reception
    Marines stand in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of the 45th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S.
    Executive actions ready to go as Trump prepares to take office
    Alan Simpson, co-chairman of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform
    Donald Trump presidency a 'sea change' for the GOP: Alan Simpson
    Donald Trump
    Trump is getting the nuclear football
    Protesters hold signs while demonstrating at McPherson Square in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    Anti-Trump protesters pepper-sprayed on eve of inauguration
    Larry Summers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    Larry Summers is worried the global banking system is still far from safe
    George Soros
    Soros: Trump's a 'would-be dictator' who 'is going to fail'
    Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist, leaves an elevator at Trump Tower, November 16, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet positions for the new administration.
    Trump could tap tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel for Germany job: Report
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., quotes hikes in health insurance premiums during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
    For many Obamacare customers this year, they'll be paying more for less
    Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    Senators hammer Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin on history with mortgage lender
    Pedro Rojas holds a sign directing people to an insurance company where they can sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare
    Obamacare sign-ups hit almost 9M on HealthCare.gov amid GOP repeal/replace plans
    Donald Trump, Tweeter-in-Chief.
    President Trump's Twitter plans: Tweet as usual
    Inauguration preparation for president elect Donald Trump
    Inauguration security operation switched on
    US President Barack Obama leaves after his final press conference at the White House January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    President Obama’s last full day filled with nostalgia, thank you calls
    Nadya Suleman, also known as 'Octomom'
    Mnuchin regrets foreclosing on ... the Octomom
    Rick Perry
    I regret recommending Department of Energy be eliminated, says Rick Perry
    U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters after delivering his farewell speech
    'You made me a better man,' Obama writes in thank you letter to Americans
    Republican National Committee communications director Sean Spicer walks through the lobby at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.
    Incoming press secretary dismisses claims Trump has conflicts of interest
    A man watches a television news report showing file footage of North Korea's missile launch
    US sees North Korea activity signalling possible missile test-launch
    Donald Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, May 10, 2016.
    INSIDE TRUMP INC: All the next president's holdings in one map
    Former President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with former Secretary of State and close friend James Baker III at NRG Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Houston, Texas.
    George HW Bush moved to ICU; Barbara Bush also admitted to hospital
    Treasury Secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, testifies during his Senate Finance committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 19, 2017
    Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin: I am '100 percent' committed to Russia sanctions
    Ronna Romney McDaniel
    GOP selects woman to lead party operation
    Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin.
    We need Dems' help to repeal and replace Obamacare, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says
    John Cordora, 63, sits in the Bakehouse coffee shop in Kingston, PA. Cordora, who says he supported Trump from the day he launched his campaign, has no problem with Trump’s wealthy Cabinet picks because of their business success.
    In PA's Trump country, voters aren't feeling buyer's remorse
    Harold Hamm
    Billionaire Harold Hamm expects energy deregulation as 'Day 1 agenda' for Trump
    Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's reported choice for U.S. Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media in New York, November 30, 2016.
    NY probing reverse mortgages at Mnuchin's ex-bank
    Kevin Hassett, economist.
    Conservative economist Hassett on Trump's short list to lead Council of Economic Advisors: Official
    Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue
    Trump taps Perdue as secretary of Agriculture
    Scott Walker speaking to John Harwood
    Gov. Scott Walker calls for state-focused solution to Obamacare repeal
    James Gorman
    A major banking CEO says he actually likes Dodd-Frank
    Wilbur Ross, picked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as his commerce secretary, testifies at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill on January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Wilbur Ross calls China 'most protectionist' country
    President Barack Obama holds the last news conference of his presidency in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Obama holds final news conference of his presidency
    President Obama walks out of the Brady Press Room after holding a year-end press conference addressing email hacking and cyber security at The White House on December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC
    Obama calls notion of voter fraud 'fake news'
    Estonian Special Forces soldiers seen reading a map after raiding the woods during a NATO troop exercise in Estonia.
    President-elect Trump is 'strongly' committed to NATO: Secretary General
    A fighter pilot sits in the cockpit while crew members check the exterior of a Lockheed Martin F-35A jet before a training flight in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
    Pentagon, Lockheed near F-35 deal
    If Obama did what Trump is doing he'd be called a communist: Nouriel Roubini
    Chinese workers load steel tubes onto a truck at a logistics center in Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu province on November 8, 2016.
    US affirms finding of China steel plate dumping
    This picture taken on January 6, 2017 shows workers standing in front of inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump in a factory in Jiaxing. A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the Year of the Rooster.
    Trump's trade policies could make things much worse for debt-ridden China
    House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX).
    GOP in discussion with Trump on border adjustment tax, Rep. Brady says
    Anonymous Mask outside White House, politics, Donald Trump
    Anonymous to Trump: You will ‘regret’ the next 4 years
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    Fact checking Donald Trump's job creation claims
    Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder and aide to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    US-Mexico relations will be better 1 year from now: Anthony Scaramucci
    President Barack Obama gives his final presidential press conference on January 18, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC.
    Obama defends decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence
    Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in New York, on Wednesday, Dec. 07, 2016.
    Trump's EPA pick says climate change no hoax, breaking with famous Trump tweet
    Rep. Tom Price, R-GA, testifies before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be the next health and human services secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 18, 2017.
    HHS pick Price says health stock buys 'transparent, ethical and legal'
    Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C.
    Ross: Trade partners have to play by our rules
    Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States speaks at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2017.
    Biden warns progressive democratic world order at risk of collapse

