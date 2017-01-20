Trump's inauguration festivities kick off with ball, concert, reception

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump held a celebratory concert at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, attended a reception and spoke at a ball for his donors.

The concert featured DJ RaviDrums, Sam Moore, The Frontmen of Country, Lee Greenwood, Three Doors Down, The Piano Guys and Toby Keith. The president-elect was in attendance, along with his family.

The event, held in the same location as Barack Obama's 2009 concert, served as a kickoff to the inauguration festivities that will continue until Saturday.

On the same night, the president-elect attended the Indiana Society Ball to thank his donors and appeared at Union Station for a reception dinner.