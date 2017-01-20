    BREAKING:  Oil settles up 2% ahead of producers' compliance meeting, natgas slides 4.9% on weather forecasts

    Trump's protectionist tone gives market no reason to rally

    President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.
    Paul J. Richards | AFP | Getty Images
    Paul J. Richards | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.

    Stocks waffled but held much of their gains after President Donald Trump delivered an inaugural speech heavy on rhetoric and lacking new details of his pro-growth policies.

    The market's move was not big, and it was a reflex reaction, after a morning rally on optimism about Trump's inauguration. The Dow was up nearly 100 points before he started speaking, and its gains were cut in half during the address. Stocks then fluctuated but recovered much of their losses.

    Treasury yields were off the highs of the day, as the dollar moved slightly lower. The 10-year yield was at 2.48 percent, from the morning's high of 2.50 percent. The dollar index was at 101.15 as Trump spoke, but later fell as low as 100.93 before recovering.


    "By far the number one issue on the global economy in the next year is how far down the path of trade tensions do we go here, and mixed into those is also geopolitical tensions as well. So do we have a gradual process, where there's some concession on all sides and things will move smoothly, or do things get very heated and people start to worry about serious back-and-forth tariffs?" -Ethan Harris, head of global economics, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

    "The only reason we were up before was the optimism ahead of the inauguration," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst with Lindsey Group.

    Boockvar said Trump's tone was not a surprise, but perhaps Wall Street was looking for a new tone.

    "He sounded protectionist and 'America first' … Everybody knows that's part of this … This is not a state of the union where people are going to get policy-type discussions. A speech like this is supposed to sound broad. I don't think there should have been any expectation of specifics," he said.

    "But he did emphasize America first, American jobs, and that's not a free trade mentality, and it sounds protectionist. We knew that was his attitude," Boockvar said.

    One trader described the speech as sounding more like a campaign speech, when the market was hoping for details or at least encouragement that tax policy would be at the top of his agenda. Trump did speak about putting America first when it comes to trade, returning jobs to America, rebuilding the military and turning the government over to the American people.

    He also used the word "protection," saying it will lead to prosperity and strength.

    "He didn't decide to go high. He decided to go populist and protectionist, and that's something we're going to have to get used to. When you put together populism and protectionism, it has a lot of economic fallout. That's how he got here," said Wunderlich Securities strategist Art Hogan. "He's going to continue to ride that train. Let's see what happens when he meets up with the harsh reality of what it takes to get things done in Washington. I think we can get back to focusing on earnings next week.

    Protectionism on trade has been a source of concern about Trump, and there are worries he will spark a global trade war. Economists say that is one issue that could hurt U.S. growth, even as his other policies would encourage growth.

    "By far the number one issue on the global economy in the next year is how far down the path of trade tensions do we go here, and mixed into those is also geopolitical tensions as well. So do we have a gradual process, where there's some concession on all sides and things will move smoothly, or do things get very heated and people start to worry about serious back-and-forth tariffs?" said Ethan Harris, head of global economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

    "Should we still trade 17-18 times earnings now that we have a potentially protectionist president, and we have rising rates? The Fed is raising rates. This is a different moment now, and we're not sure what we're going to get. We had a powerful rally that priced in a lot of optimism." -Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst, Lindsey Group

    Hogan said the market will now turn its attention to what Trump will do immediately through executive order.

    "If you were geared up to buy the election and sell the inauguration, you're disappointed. Now we start to focus on whatthe first 100 days look like," said Hogan.

    The inaugural speech had been built up by some traders as a possible pivot point for the market. There was a view that the inaugural address would be an event that could prompt selling, but the reaction was relatively muted. The question is whether Trump, as president, can reignite market rally going by taking swift action.

    "I keep wondering what the multiple should be. Should we still trade 17-18 times earnings now that we have a potentially protectionist president, and we have rising rates? The Fed is raising rates. This is a different moment now, and we're not sure what we're going to get. We had a powerful rally that priced in a lot of optimism," Boockvar said.

    Boockvar said the market will now look for more action on things like deregulation, tax reform, and stimulus spending to support the gains it's made.

    "I think we're back in this chop-fest that we've been in since December. Now that he's president, people want to see details. They want to see details of tax policies. The rhetoric now has to turn into realty. It all begins now," Boockvar said. "This is the same market we've had for six weeks now. The trump rally essentially ended in the middle of December."

