"By far the number one issue on the global economy in the next year is how far down the path of trade tensions do we go here, and mixed into those is also geopolitical tensions as well. So do we have a gradual process, where there's some concession on all sides and things will move smoothly, or do things get very heated and people start to worry about serious back-and-forth tariffs?"

"The only reason we were up before was the optimism ahead of the inauguration," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst with Lindsey Group.

Boockvar said Trump's tone was not a surprise, but perhaps Wall Street was looking for a new tone.

"He sounded protectionist and 'America first' … Everybody knows that's part of this … This is not a state of the union where people are going to get policy-type discussions. A speech like this is supposed to sound broad. I don't think there should have been any expectation of specifics," he said.

"But he did emphasize America first, American jobs, and that's not a free trade mentality, and it sounds protectionist. We knew that was his attitude," Boockvar said.

One trader described the speech as sounding more like a campaign speech, when the market was hoping for details or at least encouragement that tax policy would be at the top of his agenda. Trump did speak about putting America first when it comes to trade, returning jobs to America, rebuilding the military and turning the government over to the American people.

He also used the word "protection," saying it will lead to prosperity and strength.

"He didn't decide to go high. He decided to go populist and protectionist, and that's something we're going to have to get used to. When you put together populism and protectionism, it has a lot of economic fallout. That's how he got here," said Wunderlich Securities strategist Art Hogan. "He's going to continue to ride that train. Let's see what happens when he meets up with the harsh reality of what it takes to get things done in Washington. I think we can get back to focusing on earnings next week.

Protectionism on trade has been a source of concern about Trump, and there are worries he will spark a global trade war. Economists say that is one issue that could hurt U.S. growth, even as his other policies would encourage growth.

