Stocks rise ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration; telecoms lead

U.S. equities traded higher on Friday as all eyes turned to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly gained more than 100 points before holding about 90 points higher, with Procter & Gamble and IBM contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained half of a percent, with telecommunications rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite also advanced 0.5 percent.

Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office at about 11:30 a.m. ET, as investors closely listen to his speech and tone. The broader stock market has rallied significantly since Trump's shocking electoral victory on the hopes of more government spending, lower corporate taxes and deregulation of some sectors.



Stocks, however, have traded mostly sideways for the past month as investors look for more details about Trump's proposed policies. "It looks like the market has been expecting some shoe to drop," said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. "If we don't get that, then we could rally from here."

The Trump administration will have to start delivering on these expectations for stocks to remain at current levels, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. "Traders are no longer going to monitor his words closely, but the actual actions. The bigger question is if he can get the Congress to wear the same hat," he said.



Equities have pulled back slightly leading up to the inauguration, with the benchmark indexes all tracking for weekly losses heading into Friday's session.