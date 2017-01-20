    US Markets

    Stocks rise ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration; telecoms lead

    U.S. equities traded higher on Friday as all eyes turned to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

    The Dow Jones industrial average briefly gained more than 100 points before holding about 90 points higher, with Procter & Gamble and IBM contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained half of a percent, with telecommunications rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite also advanced 0.5 percent.

    Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office at about 11:30 a.m. ET, as investors closely listen to his speech and tone. The broader stock market has rallied significantly since Trump's shocking electoral victory on the hopes of more government spending, lower corporate taxes and deregulation of some sectors.

    Stocks, however, have traded mostly sideways for the past month as investors look for more details about Trump's proposed policies. "It looks like the market has been expecting some shoe to drop," said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. "If we don't get that, then we could rally from here."

    The Trump administration will have to start delivering on these expectations for stocks to remain at current levels, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. "Traders are no longer going to monitor his words closely, but the actual actions. The bigger question is if he can get the Congress to wear the same hat," he said.

    Equities have pulled back slightly leading up to the inauguration, with the benchmark indexes all tracking for weekly losses heading into Friday's session.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    "What I've noticed over the past couple of days is we've seen a lot of activity in put options," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "What this tells me is people are preparing for a pullback, which may not happen."

    "We saw something similar happen ahead of the election," Frederick said. "The first 100 days are going to be critical. We've got pretty high expectations for GDP and, if they are met, there is room for valuation expansion."

    Expectations for a stronger economy have not only been bolstered by policy hopes from the new administration, but also by the slew of better-than-expected economic data.

    Weekly jobless claims remain around their lowest levels in decades, while the consumer price index rose 2.1 percent in December on a year-over-year basis. In fact, the Citi U.S. Economic Surprise index has risen to its highest level since 2014. A higher reading on the index indicates more positive economic data surprises.

    Citi U.S. Economic Surprise index 3-year chartSource: FactSet

    There are no major economic data due Friday. Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said in a speech the U.S. labor participation rate is lower than he would like, and is holding down productivity and growth.

    In corporate news, earnings season continued as Dow components General Electric and Procter & Gamble both reported quarterly results. GE posted in-line adjusted earnings per share while revenue came slightly below estimates. P&G's results topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly flat ahead of the inauguration, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising just 0.03 percent. In Asia, stocks closed mixed, as the Korean Kospi fell 0.35 percent, while the Shanghai composite advanced 0.7 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 85 points, or 0.44 percent, to 19,819, with Merck leading advancers and General Electric the biggest decliner.

    The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.47 percent, to trade at 2,274, with telecommunications leading 10 sectors higher and industrials the only laggard.

    The Nasdaq composite advanced 26 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,567.

    About two stocks advanced for every decliner at the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 236 million and a composite volume of 661 million in midmorning trade.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded near 12.4.

