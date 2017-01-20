Wall Street readies itself for Trump

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a broadly higher open on Friday as traders eyed the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, which is now just hours away.

Trump will deliver his inauguration speech later today and traders will be keenly anticipating what he will say – and how he says it – as he speaks to the nation as president for the first time.

It's more likely, however, that the president-elect will gloss over details in his speech whilst at the same time sending a strong message for change.

In oil markets Friday, Brent crude was around $54.56 a barrel, up 0.74 percent, while U.S. crude was at $51.71 a barrel, up 0.66 percent.

On the earnings front General Electric, Procter & Gamble, SunTrust and Synchrony Financial are among companies due to report before the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.03 percent higher on Friday morning.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report