The foundation's major programs and initiatives have included the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Clinton Climate Initiative and the Clinton Development Initiative, which promotes agribusiness in the developing world.

Major donors have included everyone from celebrity chef Mario Batali to General Motors.

In its 20-year history, the Foundation has raised approximately $2 billion, receiving $218 million in contributions in 2014 alone. To put those numbers into post-presidency nonprofit context, the George W. Bush Foundation received $52 million in net contributions in 2014, and in the same period the Carter Center received $17 million in net donations. The Obama Foundation, created in 2014 to work on President Obama's presidential library, as well as global initiatives, had contributions and net assets of just over $2 million, according to its Dec. 2015 fiscal disclosures (released in May 2016).

By raising money in the hundreds of millions, the Clinton Foundation is in an entirely different league than any other presidential charity. In fact, it has more in common with the disaster aid organization Direct Relief, which took in $455 million in total public support in 2014.

The foundation's fundraising reached its zenith in 2013, when it raised $262 million, according to The Washington Post. That was the year that Hillary Clinton stepped down as Secretary of State and devoted herself to fundraising for the charity, prior to announcing her intention to run for president.

Now the Clinton family foundation's status as a powerful philanthropic force is being viewed through a post-political lens.