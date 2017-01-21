In his 110-years of life Richard Overton, witnessed the sinking ships at Pearl Harbor, fought battles across the Pacific Ocean, and watched as other members of the Greatest Generation pass away.

Now, the man believed to be the oldest living World War II veteran just wants to live out the rest of his days in an Austin, TX home he built with his own two hands more than 60 years ago.

With a little help from both strangers and friends, he may see his wish granted.

Volma Overton—the veteran's third cousin and one of his last remaining relatives—created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to provide for his 24-hour home care.

"We all know that moving him out his house will put him in the grave," Volma Overton said. The suggestion came from Overton's daughter, who said the family was deciding what to do after his previous caregiver began to need care herself.

Volma Overton estimated the cost of an in-home caregiver for her relative to be $480 per day. After two days of being open on Dec. 27, the donation page quickly reached its first $50,000 goal, prompting Overton to hike the goal to $100,000.

Currently, the fund currently sits at nearly $89,000. Richard Overton said he will end the campaign once he has secured enough money for a year, unless people are still donating regularly.

Still, he told CNBC he was shocked by the outpouring of help coming from people, asking "All these people care for me?"

Currently Volma Overton and another friend are volunteering their time to stop by the house and make sure Richard is taken care of each day. Overton says there are others who visit Richard from church and the neighborhood, but he said it will be great to have a professional to be with him all day, every day.



"He just needs someone around him just in case he falls to pick him up and make sure he's not hurt." Overton said.