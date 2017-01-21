After weeks of sizzling post-election gains, it looks like the stock market isn't quite sure what to make of PresidentDonald Trump as his administration officially takes office.

In the first few weeks after the billionaire's stunning victory in November, stocks soared in a "Trump rally" that produced a post-election victory not seen since voters sent Dwight Eisenhower to the White House in 1952.

Investors were apparently betting that Trump's campaign pledges to cut corporate taxes and eliminate red tape would be good for corporate profits.

But since mid-December, the Trump rally has taken a breather and stocks have largely tread water. That may be because the stock market also hates uncertainty. And in the last month, Trump's erratic tweets and conflicting policy statements from his cabinet nominees have given investors plenty of uncertainty to ponder.

Yet if history is any guide, investors in the Trump era may be in for a rocky start, but may be rewarded if they hold on. Most of Trump's predecessors faced rough market shoals when they first took office, only to see an upturn by the time they departed.