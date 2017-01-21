Before Obamacare, Alex Travison went without health insurance for years. After getting laid off from GM more than a decade ago, because he couldn't afford the coverage.

"I didn't have any major health issues in that time, but I did have to see my doctor every so many months, to get my prescriptions filled for my high blood pressure," said Travison, during a recent visit to his doctor's office at the Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles.



Now, with government subsidies, he pays about $50 a month for coverage on an exchange plan, an arrangement he said has worked well for him. However, he's worried he'll lose his coverage if the Trump administration and Republican Congress make good on their promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.



"I'm a 64 year old man and things happen very quickly sometimes... with your health," he explained. "I believe that to take away these benefits from us at this (time) borders on criminal."



It's a concern the staff at the Venice Family Clinic is hearing a lot this month from the low-income patients they see here. On Friday, as one of his first official acts, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would allow officials to "minimize [Obamacare's] economic burden."



"Our patients are very concerned about… their health insurance in the future," said Liz Benson Forer, CEO of the Venice Family Clinic. "It's very important that there be some stability in this system as this discussion goes forward."

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the repeal of Obamacare could result in 18 million Americans losing their health insurance in the first year after the law is overturned—and could leave more than 30 million people without coverage in ten years.



Still, just days ago, Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) offered assurances that the Trump administration was committed to maintaining access for the estimated 20 million Americans who have gained coverage under the ACA.



"There's been a lot of talk about individuals losing health coverage. That is not our goal, nor is it our desire, nor is it our plan," said Dr. Tom Price, Trump's HHS nominee, during his Senate confirmation hearing.



"Nobody is interested in pulling the rug out from under anybody. We believe that it's absolutely imperative that individuals, who have health coverage, keep health coverage and move, hopefully, to greater choices and opportunities to gain the coverage that they want for themselves or their families," Price said.



However, he offered no details on how the administration would achieve that objective—even as Trump told the Washington Post this week that he was prepared to give health care "for everyone" as a replacement for Obamacare.