The Dow Jones Industrial Average may have fallen nearly one percent since coming within a fraction of 20,000 two weeks ago, but one top Wall Street strategist says it isn't an indication the rally inspired by President Donald Trump has ended.
PNC Asset Management's Bill Stone is telling investors to stay the course despite the Dow's third loss in four weeks.
He predicted stocks still have the ability to hit new highs this year, adding that markets are in an 'indigestion' phase for right now.
"A lot of it has to do with how strong things were. When you look at the really strong areas – financials, energy, small caps – they went on a tear post-election," Stone recently told CNBC's "Futures Now." Over the past month now, they are down a bit," he added.
With that said, "I'd say that's still the place to look for opportunities," Stone added.