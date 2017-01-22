    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia shares lower, Nikkei down 1.3%. ASX down 0.4%, Kospi flat

    Asia markets were in the red early on Monday, after a weekend dominated with Donald Trump inauguration headlines, including plans to possible renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal.

    The new administration said last Friday that its trade strategy to protect American jobs would begin with the withdrawal from the TPP and "crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process."

    Trump's first speech as president also revealed an "inward-looking and protectionist U.S., extolling 'only America first' policies on trade, taxes, immigration and on foreign affairs," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, in a note on Monday.

    Stateside, U.S. markets last closed higher in choppy trade with the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.48 percent at 19,827.25, while the S&P 500 closed higher by 0.34 percent at 2,271.31, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.28 percent to close at 5,555.33.

    Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.36 percent after initially trading higher, as its industials subindex plunged 3.39 percent.

    Logistics company Brambles plunged 12.46 percent, after the company downgraded its earnings guidance for the six months ended 31 December 2016, over concerns for its North American operations.

    The company expects sales revenue growth at 5 percent, compared to the previous guidance of 7 to 9 percent, and underlying profit growth to be around 3 percent, compared to the earlier forecast of 9 to 11 percent.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.25 percent in early trade as the yen strengthened further with the dollar/yen pair slipping below the 114 handle.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was flat, as the political saga continues with President Park Geun-hye's culture minister and her former presidential adviser arrested on Saturday over allegations that they blacklisted artists critical of the government, Reuters reported.

    Samsung Electronics was up 0.22 percent, ahead of its widely anticipated announcement of its Galaxy Note 7 investigation results.

    In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 100.63. Against the dollar, the yen was hovering at around 113.86, while the Australian dollar was fetching $0.7562.

    In energy news, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries energy ministers said they had a good, strong start to lowering their oil output, Reuters reported. The ministers said about 1.5 million barrels per day have been taken out of the market.

    Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.09 percent at $55.54 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.09 percent at $53.27.

