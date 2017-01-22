Asia markets were in the red early on Monday, after a weekend dominated with Donald Trump inauguration headlines, including plans to possible renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal.

The new administration said last Friday that its trade strategy to protect American jobs would begin with the withdrawal from the TPP and "crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process."

Trump's first speech as president also revealed an "inward-looking and protectionist U.S., extolling 'only America first' policies on trade, taxes, immigration and on foreign affairs," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, in a note on Monday.

Stateside, U.S. markets last closed higher in choppy trade with the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.48 percent at 19,827.25, while the S&P 500 closed higher by 0.34 percent at 2,271.31, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.28 percent to close at 5,555.33.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.36 percent after initially trading higher, as its industials subindex plunged 3.39 percent.