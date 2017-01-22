How's this for authenticity: T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere has no qualms about dropping an 'F'-bomb right in the middle of a press conference.He's been taunting his rivals on Twitter long before that became the new standard in diplomacy.

More important than all of that, Legere is growing the rolls at the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier at a dizzying clip. T-Mobile added 2.3 million subscribers in the first nine months of last year. AT&T and Verizon might be bigger, but T-Mobile is bold, scrappy, and changing the rules of the game.

That's why Fortt Knox sat down with Legere to talk about how he decided to be a different kind of CEO, and why.