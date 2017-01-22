Still, Abe, who has championed the regional trade pact, has pushed Japan to ratify the treaty, becoming the first of a dozen member countries to complete domestic procedures required for the pact last week.

Challenges over the TPP come, as Japan finds itself in the crosshairs of the new U.S. administration. Trump has singled out the country, alongside China and Mexico, for its trade deficit with the U.S. He's also targeted Toyota, threatening to slap the Japanese carmaker with a "border tax," if it moves forward with plans to build Corolla cars in Mexico. That has rattled Japanese lawmakers, who consider the U.S. Japan alliance a cornerstone of regional stability.

"Japanese investments into the United States top $410 billion and create 800,000 jobs" Suga said. "This is the reality of what's happening right now. As long as we convey that clearly, we believe that there will be a clear understanding on the economic front."

Analysts have pointed to a slight possibility that the TPP could proceed even without the U.S.

"I'm not saying it's going to happen, but there is a very remote chance we could have the other countries of the TPP saying 'let's go ahead,'" Alex Capri, a visiting senior fellow at National University of Singapore's business school, told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Monday. "There are some loopholes that would have to be closed, but it's possible."



He noted that the deal's other 11 parties may want to proceed as unlike most free-trade agreements, which tend to be shallow, the TPP was a deeper agreement addressing non-tariff barriers, such as intellectual property. Because the U.S. market was already very open and generally already had adopted such measures, these provisions would have impacted it less, he said.

"It's really the other 11 countries that would have benefited," he said, noting that if the deal goes forward without the U.S., American companies would be at a competitive disadvantage in the region.