My own fear is that – as in the past – our muddled up geopolitical thinking, and ferocious lobbies, will again get in the way of sound trade negotiations. Peremptory qualifications of "vitally important strategic relationships" are still perpetuating our structural trade deficits – an outcome our trade negotiators probably never wanted but were forced to concede in the name of "higher national interests."

Some countries we call our "closest friends and allies" think differently about these things. Here are a few recent examples.

Two years ago, President Obama asked these friends and allies to stay away from the Beijing-sponsored Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). His call was simply ignored; they rushed to sign up as AIIB's founding members.

These countries acted as Lord Palmerston (the British prime minister in the mid-19th century) advised: "We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow."

That's exactly what the U.K. did. It rejected Mr. Obama's request because London wanted to build a "golden era" relationship with China — a country the U.S. was trying to contain and isolate with its "pivot to Asia" and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May continues to tread the golden path to China. Two days after President Trump's election last November, she was sitting next to the Chinese Vice-Premier Ma Kai and telling the media how much she was "excited about the opportunities for expanding trade and investment" between the U.K. and China. Indeed, Beijing was waving a $5.8 billion check for property and infrastructure in the north of England.

Germany, our other "key friend and ally," is doing the same thing. Berlin also brushed aside Washington's demands, joined the AIIB and continued to build a Sino-German "dream team" to promote trade and investments. And, as these lines were written, Germany's Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel was advocating a strategic partnership with China.

The question is: How does this behavior of our key Western allies square with President Trump's apparent intention to militarily confront Beijing in the South China Sea — by preventing China's access to artificially built islands in contested maritime borders — and on problems of trade and investments?

The moral of this story is twofold. First, America does not need coalitions to defend its trade interests; its huge, homogeneous and high-income markets of 325 million consumers offer plenty of negotiating leverage with any trade partner. Second, coalitions and alliances imply hostile intentions, or serve as defensive instruments in the face of implacable adversaries.

But that, apparently, is not the world that China wants. Beijing seems to have concluded that nuclear-armed super states can only cooperate peacefully in a "win-win" mode – unless they are hell-bent on destroying the humankind.