US counterintelligence agents probed Trump adviser Flynn’s Russia ties: WSJ

U.S. counterintelligence agents have investigated communications that President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had with Russian officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The Journal, citing sources, said it was not clear if the counterintelligence inquiry produced any incriminating evidence or if it is continuing.



The agents were looking into a series of telephone calls Flynn made to the Russian ambassador to the U.S. last year, said the Journal.



Read the full WSJ report here.



