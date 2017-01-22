Russia hopes for return of 2014 dialogue with US, backs Trump's focus on energy

Russia's energy minister has told CNBC that he welcomes President Donald Trump's decision to unveil a new energy plan for the U.S.
Speaking to CNBC in an exclusive interview in Vienna Sunday, Alexander Novak said he hoped for a return to the dialogue on energy both countries enjoyed in 2014 before the crisis in Ukraine led to U.S. and European sanctions on Russia.
"It's very pleasant for us that energy occupies first place on the new administration's program," said Novak.
"We believe that for the industry as a whole this is good because the energy sector should develop and the fact that a large country, the largest country in economic terms, such as the USA will be developing its energy is overall a positive thing for the whole of the energy sector," he said.