Russia hopes for return of 2014 dialogue with US, backs Trump's focus on energy

Over the weekend, the Kremlin said it was working on arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

"It won't happen in a matter of weeks" said Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the BBC. "Let's hope that it can happen in the months to come"

Novak also welcomed Trump's appointment of Rex Tillerson, the former head of Exxon, as the next Secretary of State.

"Rex Tillerson is a very famous energy industry specialist and I am certain that his actions will be positive, as a whole, for the industry" ‎

While Novak refused to be drawn out on whether Trump's energy plan could drive prices lower, he told CNBC he believed oil would trade between $50-$60 a barrel over the next 12 months.

In his inaugural address on Friday, Trump said he was committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC oil-producing cartel and any nation hostile to U.S. interests. Novak told CNBC there was nothing surprising in America wanting to do this.

"That is absolutely normal," he said,

"That works for some with the availability of natural mineral resources"

During a wide-ranging interview, Novak said he hoped relations with the U.S. would get better. When asked whether a Trump presidency was good for Russia, he responded "I think we can hope that relations will improve."

Russia's energy minister added he believed the EU and U.S. sanctions have been bad for both Russian and foreign oil majors such as Exxon Mobil, Total, BP and Statoil.



