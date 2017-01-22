Trump hails Women's march as 'hallmark of democracy'

On Sunday, President Donald Trump responded diplomatically to the Women's March demonstrations that took place across the country, praising the peaceful protest even as some of his supporters didn't.

On his personal Twitter account, Trump hailed the mass movement—which drew more than 1 million into the streets, according to some estimates—as a legitimate expression of free speech.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters flocked to cities in the U.S. and worldwide Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Some March organizers said the protests were a direct response to Trump's inauguration, while others saw the movement as a way to promote human rights.

Though official numbers have not been released, the original march in Washington, D.C. is estimated to have drawn some 500,000 people.

Hundreds of thousands more protested in planned in "sister marches" around the country, according to police and march leaders, with countless others joining in from around the world.

Despite an earlier report, The White House did not immediately release an official statement.