After hours buzz: YHOO, RMD, MRCY

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Yahoo shot up 1 percent after the company said its merger with Verizon would be delayed until the second quarter of 2017. Yahoo also reported earnings that were above analysts' estimates. Yahoo reported earnings per share of 25 cents per share, 4 cents higher than the 21 cents per share expected. Revenue for the company also beat estimates, coming in at $1.47 billion versus $1.38 billion expected.

ResMed shares jumped above 6 percent after reporting earnings exceeding expectations. The medical equipment company reported earnings per share of 73 cents per share compared to Wall Street expectations of 70 cents. ResMed's revenue came in at $530 million versus $551 million expected, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts.



Shares of Mercury Systems jumped 7 percent after beating analysts' earnings expectations. Mercury reported earnings per share of 13 cents per share and revenue of $98 million. Wall Street expectations were 10 cents per share and $93.2 million for revenue, according to FactSet.