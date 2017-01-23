    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian markets mixed; ASX up 0.4%, Nikkei down 0.2%, Kospi gains0.3%

    Getty Images

    Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday, following Samsung's upbeat fourth-quarter earnings and Wall Street's lower close as U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

    Withdrawing from the TPP agreement was a promise Trump had made in his presidential campaign, saying it would protect American workers. The 12-nation trade deal was negotiated by former President Barack Obama's administration as a key pillar in his pivot to Asia.

    Meanwhile, Trump also told business leaders on Monday that his administration could cut regulations by 75 percent or "maybe more" although further details were not given.

    "Investors are nervous due to Trump's protectionism policies and their hope is that his tax cut policies could perhaps save the day for them," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a note on Tuesday.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.14 percent to close at 19,799.85, while the S&P 500 fell 0.27 percent at 2,265.2 and the Nasdaq closed down 0.04 percent at 5,552.94.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.22 percent.

    Prior to the market open, Samsung Electronics said its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 50 percent to 9.22 trillion won ($7.93 billion), in line with guidance, as record earnings in its semiconductor business outweighed the negative impact of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 models. Samsung's revenue remained flat at 53.3 trillion won from the previous year, and it also announced a share buyback plan worth 9.3 trillion won this year.

    Shares of LG Display advanced 1.38 percent, after it said early on Tuesday that 2016 operating profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier at 1.3 trillion won ($1.12 billion).

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent in early trade, extending the previous session's declines of more than 1 percent.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent in early trade, likely supported by the strength of the Australian dollar.

    The greenback fell to a ten-week low against a basket of currencies, at 99.935, below the 100 handle it was trading at yesterday.

    "Unwinding free trade agreements and imposing border taxes is seen by markets as a negative for the dollar, which is not being helped by statements from the U.S. Treasury Secretary about it being overvalued," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note on Tuesday.

    The dollar also weakened against the yen, fetching 112.61 in early Asian trade. The Australian dollar also gained against the greenback, at $0.7596.

    Oil prices fell on Monday, on supply concerns after data from Baker Hughes showed that U.S. drillers added the most rigs in nearly four years last week.

    Brent crude settled down 0.5 percent at $55.23 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures closed down 0.9 percent at $52.75.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    3422
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---