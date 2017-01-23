At the start of Trump's full week, Wall Street wobbles

U.S. stock futures were under pressure, as the dollar hit a more than six-week low against other major currencies. The Dow and S&P 500 were coming off their first back-to-back weekly losses since October. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) reports earnings this morning, kicking off a busy week of quarterly results from other Dow components as well as economic reports in the lead-up to next week's Fed meeting. (CNBC)

Oil was falling this morning for the first time in three sessions, as prospects of rising U.S. production weighed on the market. International producers said over the weekend they made a strong start to their cut deal. (Reuters)

Russia's energy minister told CNBC in an exclusive interview he welcomes President Donald Trump's decision to unveil a new energy plan for the U.S., hoping for a return to a dialogue before the Ukraine incursion.