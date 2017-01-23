At the start of Trump's full week, Wall Street wobbles

Entering his first full week as president, Trump said he plans talks soon with Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the NAFTA. Trump meets with congressional leaders today. (AP)
Trump tweeted this morning, saying it's going to be a busy week with a "heavy focus on jobs and national security," adding top executives were coming in this morning "to talk manufacturing in America."
Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham said they would vote for President Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson today, despite concerns over his Russian ties. (NBC News)
The Senate is also expected to confirm Mike Pompeo, Trump's nominee for the director of Central Intelligence. The vote was delayed on Friday, after three Democrats opposed what they called a "rushed" process. (Telegraph)
U.S. counterintelligence agents have reportedly investigated communications that Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had with Russian officials. The Wall Street Journal said it's unclear if they found anything.
Ethics lawyers plan to sue Trump in federal court today, over business interests that they say put him in violation of the Constitution by receiving payments from foreign governments. (NBC News)
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said the White House press secretary gave "alternative facts" when he inaccurately described Friday's inauguration crowd. (NBC News)
Conway also said the president would not be releasing his tax returns, reversing months of repeated campaign-trail promises to do so after an audit is completed. (NBC News)