    Most people are focused on when they will retire. A better question may be where.

    With more and more retirees responsible for their own financial security, almost half of Americans said they were "very concerned" or "terrified" that the rising cost of living will affect their retirement plans, according to a survey by insurance provider Allianz Life.

    To stretch your savings, choosing the right destination once you've stopped working can make or break those lazy-day fantasies.

    "When it comes to overall affordability, taxes and inexpensive healthcare are things that could really help stretch that fixed income even further," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, a personal finance site.

    To that end, WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of all 50 states and the District of Columbia using criteria such as cost of living, crime rate, tax-friendliness on pensions and Social Security income, number of health care facilities, access to public transportation as well as the number of golf courses and museums – this is retirement after all.

    Some of the top spots were no surprise – hello, Florida. Others, like South Dakota and Iowa, were less expected.

    Here are the states that ranked the best for those golden years, according to WalletHub. (And if you are thinking even more outside the box, here are the world's top 10 retirement destinations.)

    Overall Rank
    State
    Total Score
    Affordability Rank
    Quality of Life Rank
    Health Care Rank
    1 Florida 69.22 1 11 24
    2 Wyoming 67.81 4 25 19
    3 South Dakota 67.06 15 33 2
    4 Iowa 66.26 26 6 5
    5 Colorado 64.85 27 17 7
    6 Idaho 64.12 14 31 16
    7 South Carolina 64 7 37 33
    8 Nevada 63.64 6 9 42
    9 Delaware 63.59 10 40 25
    10 Wisconsin 63.34 33 5 4
    11 Pennsylvania 63.23 20 4 32
    12 Montana 63.08 23 24 13
    13 Arizona 63.04 21 16 21
    14 Missouri 61.73 22 18 28
    15 Michigan 61.69 28 12 26
    16 Washington 61.31 31 20 17
    17 Utah 61.25 25 35 18
    18 Texas 61.11 3 36 44
    19 Virginia 61.08 19 23 31
    20 Georgia 60.55 11 32 41
    21 Minnesota 60.49 45 2 1
    22 Maine 60.41 37 7 14
    23 North Carolina 60.27 18 26 37
    24 New Hampshire 60.24 35 19 11
    25 Ohio 59.59 24 22 36
    26 Oregon 59.47 30 30 22
    27 Kansas 58.83 34 14 23
    28 Oklahoma 58.47 12 39 43
    29 Tennessee 58.26 5 38 47
    30 Nebraska 57.78 40 28 8
    31 Illinois 57.15 32 15 38
    32 California 56.9 42 8 20
    33 Louisiana 56.74 9 43 46
    34 Indiana 56.67 29 29 40
    35 Massachusetts 56.58 47 3 10
    36 Alabama 56.46 2 47 50
    37 Maryland 55.73 39 21 27
    38 North Dakota 55.09 43 42 6
    39 West Virginia 54.48 13 44 48
    40 Mississippi 54.48 8 49 51
    41 New York 53.54 46 1 30
    42 Arkansas 53.45 17 48 45
    43 Kentucky 53.27 16 45 49
    44 Vermont 52.79 48 10 12
    45 New Mexico 52.61 36 41 39
    46 New Jersey 52.55 41 27 35
    47 Hawaii 51.85 50 34 3
    48 Connecticut 51.34 49 13 15
    49 District of Columbia 50.96 44 51 9
    50 Alaska 50.82 38 50 34
    51 Rhode Island 43.84 51 46 29

